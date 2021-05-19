Prof Hamo Issues Apology for Dragging RMS, Jemutai Through the Mud

Herman Gakobo Kago alias Prof Hamo has apologized to all parties involved in the drama witnessed in the last couple of weeks.

In a social media post, the Churchill Show comedian who apparently absconded duties at his former workplace, apologized to the mother of his two children, comedian Jemutai.

“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids,” he said.

“To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry and he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote and I will always be here for you.”

Read: Comedian Prof Hamo Out of Hot 96 FM as Troubles Pile

Jemutai outed Hamo as a deadbeat dad who last saw his children in October 2020.

She told blogger Edgar Obare that the former Hot 96 FM first abandoned her when she got pregnant with their first child, Jeremy.

He returned when he was older. She got pregnant again in 2019 forcing her to quit her job at Churchill Show. During this time, she said, she was helping Hamo build his brand. Even then, he did not support his family.

Hamo denied the allegations.

The comedian has also apologized to his former employer, Royal Media Services (RMS), who got dragged into his drama when it emerged that he was fired.

Others claimed that he simply stopped showing up to work.

“RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier,” he continued.

To his fans, he said, “Without you I am just Herman. With you I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..””

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu