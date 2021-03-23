Prof Fatuma Chege Appointed PS in State Department of Curriculum Development

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Prof Fatuma Chege as Principal Secretary in State Department of Curriculum Development

Prof Chege she led the taskforce on transition from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3 education system.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has consequently directed Education Committee chaired by Busia MP Florence Mutua to vet Prof Chege and report back to the House by April 15.

“I wish to report to the House that I have received a message from His Excellency the President conveying his nomination of Prof. Fatuma Nyaguthii Chege for appointment as a Principal Secretary in the newly created State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms under the Ministry of Education,” Muturi said.

“His Excellency the President, having exercised his powers under Article 155(3)(a) of the Constitution, is now seeking the approval of the National Assembly on the appointment of Prof. Fatuma Chegeas a Principal Secretary for the aforementioned State Department.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu