in EDUCATION, NEWS

Prof Fatuma Chege Appointed PS in State Department of Curriculum Development

Prof Fatuma Chege
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prof Fatuma Chege in a past event. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Prof Fatuma Chege as Principal Secretary in State Department of Curriculum Development

Prof Chege she led the taskforce on transition from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3 education system.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has consequently directed Education Committee chaired by Busia MP Florence Mutua to vet Prof Chege and report back to the House by April 15.

“I wish to report to the House that I have received a message from His Excellency the President conveying his nomination of Prof. Fatuma Nyaguthii Chege for appointment as a Principal Secretary in the newly created State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms under the Ministry of Education,” Muturi said.

“His Excellency the President, having exercised his powers under Article 155(3)(a) of the Constitution, is now seeking the approval of the National Assembly on the appointment of Prof. Fatuma Chegeas a Principal Secretary for the aforementioned State Department.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Prof Fatuma Chege

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CA Launches 2021 KUZA Awards to Recognize Outstanding Broadcasters
covid-19

1,127 Contract Virus, 25 Succumb As Positivity Rate Hits 22.1 Percent