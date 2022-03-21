Probox Driver In Viral Video Speeding with Screaming Female Passenger Arrested

UPDATE

The driver identified as James Maina was on Monday afternoon arraigned at Milimani Law Courts and charged with reckless driving. Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu fined the 26-year-old businessman Ksh70,000 or serve one year in prison.

Police in Nairobi have arrested a Probox driver caught on camera speeding with a screaming female passenger along Thika Road.

Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed on Monday that the motorist is being held at the Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi. The said vehicle has also been detained at the same station.

In the disturbing footage, the driver was captured driving carelessly with one of the front doors of the vehicle open as the woman screamed to be let out.

The incident sparked speculations that the woman who has since been identified as a Kenyatta University medical student had been kidnapped.

Also Read: It was not a Kidnapping, Police Respond to Video of Lady Screaming in Speeding Probox

However, Mwanzo clarified that the incident involved a couple who had a disagreement after a social outing within the city.

According to the police boss, the lady wanted to alight and go home, whilst the boyfriend insisted on spending the evening together.

During the scuffle, a member of the public took the clip which went viral on Sunday.

The man was detained after recording a statement on Sunday.

Also Read: 3 Dead After Speeding Probox Rams Into Two Motorbikes

Mwanzo indicated that the couple has since reconciled and wants the matter withdrawn but insisted that police are still considering pressing charges against the motorist for endangering the woman’s life and those of other road users.

“We will charge him in court because of the manner he handled the incident, it could have easily turned fatal,” Mwanzo said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...