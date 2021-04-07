Probox Driver Fatally Stabs Boda Boda Rider After Road Incident

A motorist is in police custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a boda boda rider in Meru after a road incident.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ian Mwenda was riding from Maua towards Antubochiu Market on Monday evening when strong winds blew off his cap which fell on the road.

The 25-year-old turned back to pick up his cap.

George Miriti Kalung’e, who was driving behind the rider in a navy blue Probox Succeed, got angry after the rider stopped his motorcycle on the road and bent to pick his cap.

An eyewitness told officers from Maua Police Station that the motorist stopped his car and angrily charged at the rider, demanding to know why he had stopped in the middle of the road.

“He mocked the rider if he wanted to be knocked (dead),” DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“To avoid a confrontation, Mwenda drove off toward lower Antubochiu Market. But an angry Miriti followed him at high speed and overtook him a few metres ahead. He blocked the rider, came out of his vehicle armed with a knife and suddenly stabbed him,” added DCI.

Mwenda, who suffered a serious chest injury, was rushed to Maua Methodist Hospital by Good Samaritans.

Unfortunately, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead on arrival.

The perpetrator was arrested at Mutuati area and his vehicle, whose windscreen had been smashed, seized.

The police also seized Miriti’s blood-stained clothes as exhibits.

“The exhibits have been preserved for further forensic examination,” said DCI.

The police are, however, yet to recover the murder weapon.

As the search continues, police are processing the suspect for arraignment to face murder charges.

