Police Launch Probe After Vehicle Carrying Mombasa Politician Ali Mwatsau Sprayed With Bullets

Investigations into an alleged assassination attempt on Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau who is also an aspirant in the coming elections have commenced, police have confirmed.

In an incident yesterday, a vehicle that was carrying Mwatsau who is seeking a political seat in Mvita constituency was sprayed with over 15 bullets around Tudor area.

The aspirant survived the attack but was seriously injured, sustaining gunshot wounds on his arms and legs. He was rescued by a TukTuk and rushed to Mombasa hospital where he is receiving treatment.

According to the police, the politician had been accosted by gunmen in two vehicles who managed to escape after committing the crime.

Officers have since visited the scene and taken photographs to piece together the puzzle that will help in the investigations to bring those involved to books.

Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau survived an assassination after he was shot at 22 times. Criminal gun- totting gangs have mushroomed due to the ongoing political climate. If left unchecked,we are enabling a perfect recruitment ground for terrorists. Dr.Philip Munyao Kisii Kimani pic.twitter.com/Hnn8YWHKsh — Farhana Ahmed (@ahmed_farhanah) April 6, 2022

