Probe On As KDF Soldier Found Dead in Embakasi

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer died over the weekend in Embakasi, Nairobi, in a suspected case of suicide.

The lifeless body of David Kimaru was found in his house located within the Embakasi Garrison on Sunday.

Also Read: KDF Soldier Kills Girlfriend After Fight Over Woman’s Shoes Found At His House

Police reports indicate that the 45-year-old was found dead by his colleagues and friends who got concerned after trying to reach him on phone in vain.

This prompted them to visit the deceased’s house where his body was found hanging on a rope. He was alone at the time.

Also Read: KDF Imposter Busted Coning Civilian Sh378,000 In Recruitment Fraud

Preliminary investigations indicate the soldier died a day earlier.

Police said there was no indication of what motivated the officer to take his own life.

The body was moved to a city morgue as police and military teams probe the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...