Probe Launched Into The Death Of Officer Attached To DP Ruto’s Office

Detectives have launched probe on circumstances under which a police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office allegedly committed suicide in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County.

It is alleged that David Too jumped into a dam that had formed from a quarry at 9am on Friday in what was termed as job-related stress.

According to his brother Aaron Sing’oei, the officer had misplaced a camera belonging to the Deputy President Press Service three days prior to the incidence.

“He has been under pressure to explain how the camera he had in his possession got lost,” said Mr Sing’oei.

The officer had gone home to prepare his children for school re-opening according to Uasin Gishu County police commander Ayub Gitonga.

