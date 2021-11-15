Probe Launched As Police Officer Allegedly Takes Own Life in Laikipia

Police in Laikipia County have launched investigations after a colleague allegedly took his own life at his home in Karandi area on Sunday night.

Reports indicate that Daniel Kibbara shot himself on the head with a pistol at around 11pm.

John Okello, a neighbour and colleague to the deceased, said he heard a gunshot from the officer’s house, followed by a scream from his wife Juliana.

He responded to the scene and found Kibbara lying on the floor bleeding from the mouth. Beside him was the pistol he is said to have used to commit suicide.

Okello alerted police from a nearby police station who responded to the scene and recovered the weapon and 13 rounds of ammunition.

A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased shot himself below the chin and the bullet exited on the head.

The body was moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

