Prisons Department Denies Giving Preferential Treatment To Governor Okoth Obado

The Commissioner General of Prisons Isaya Osugo has denied claims that Homa Bay Governor Okoth Obado is receiving preferential treatment in remand as alleged in sections of the media.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Obado, who is accused of murdering Sharon Otieno, is in a comfortable VIP and dignitaries wing of the prison, where he is sharing a room with two other murder suspects and getting his food from outside the remand.

Reports also indicated that contrary to prison rules, the governor is wearing his home clothes and not remand uniform for murder suspects, claims Osugo has denied.

“We wish to state categorically that Ho Obado has not been given any preferential treatment in terms of accommodation, feeding and visits which are allregulated in accordance to Prison Regulations,” says Osugo.

He adds that Obado has only been allowed to wear home clothes when appearing to court, that has happened only once.

“During production to court, Hon Obado, like other inmates awaiting trial is allowed to put on his home clothes and when returned back to custody put on prison uniform,” he adds.

Obado was denied bail last week to allow investigations to go on, and is set to appear in court on October 8 when the court shall rule on his bail application.

