Prison Warder Kills Self After Shooting Dead His Girlfriend’s Ex-husband

A prison warder killed himself on Sunday night after shooting dead an Administration Police officer at Mwea GK Prisons senior staff quarters, Kirinyaga County.

In a police report seen by this writer, Police Constable Kering Kipkosegei had visited his girlfriend Sergeant Esther Muthoni Mwangi but as they were having supper together with the host’s children Corporal Bonface Mithamo Ngaragari, who is Muthoni’s ex-husband, stormed the house and demanded to know what the prison warder was doing in the house.

“He immediately started quarrelling Kering Kipkosgei demanding to know what he was doing in the house, ” the police report reads.

Ngaragari of AP’s Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) in Kianyaga started beating Kipkosgei.

Sgt Muthoni managed to separate them and got hold of the AP officer and escorted him outside the house.

It’s at this point that Kipkosgei who was armed with a Ceska pistol withdrew his firearm and shot Ngaragari in the neck.

“After realizing that he had fatally shot him he ran outside and shot himself on the head, ” the police report adds.

The two were rushed to Karira Mission hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Karira mission hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem.

