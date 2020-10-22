in NEWS

Prison Warder Arrested With Over 10K Sim Cards In Suspected Fraud Syndicate

[Photo/Courtesy]

A prison warder has been arrested in connection with irregular sim swap scam by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI, Prison Constable Charles Opollo Ndaga, who is based at Prison Headquarters in Nairobi was arrested within Sinapanga Estate- Bondo Township.

During the operation, the sleuths recovered over 10,000 Safaricom Sim Cards registered under different names, Two Equitel Sim Cards and three ID Cards from the warder’s house.

The police also recovered a laptop, several mobile phones, a cheque book among other items.

The suspect is being processed for arraignment and will be charged with fraud.

Cases of Sim swap fraud have been on the rise over the recent with unsuspecting Kenyans losing large sums of money to the fraudsters.

Last month, another cop was arrested for fraudulently registering sim cards using stolen identity cards in Kiambu.

According to the DCI, the police officer identified as Boniface Nthenge stationed at Kitengela and a woman going by the name Lucy Syombua are suspected members of a syndicate.

The group uses stolen identity cards to acquire loans and other benefits from a leading mobile service provider.

“Hundreds of fraudulently registered sim cards and electronic equipment believed to be used for hacking purposes have been recovered from the lady’s house in Umoja- Nairobi,” DCI tweeted on September 14.

FRAUD

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

