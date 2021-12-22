Prison Warder Arrested for Allegedly Killing Nyeri Businessman

A prison warder has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Nyeri-based businessman.

The victim, Erasmus Iguku, was prior to his untimely death a renowned electronics dealer who ran several shops within Nyeri town.

The deceased is said to have been strangled to death and had been whipped on the back.

The suspect, Benson Musili, on the other hand, is based at the King’ong’o GK Prison.

Musili is said to have masterminded the killing of Iguku with the help of the latter’s wife, Doris Wambui.

The two were arrested on Tuesday at Kivaa area in Masinga, Machakos County after being trailed by detectives for two days.

The duo were apparently on their way to an undisclosed location after taking Iguku’s life on Sunday night.

While confirming the incident, Nyeri Central sub-county Police Commander Paul Kuria said the two are being detained awaiting arraignment.

