Prison Warder Arrested After Being Found With 550 Pairs Of Stolen Police Boots

A Prison warder based at Industrial Area Remand Prison namely Nafataly Muturi and Police Constable Denise Onyango based at the Service Central Stores in Industrial Area have been arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based at Makandara.

In a tweet, the DCI said that the two were arrested following an incident where the Service Central Store was broken into and over 2,222 pairs of military boots stolen.

“From a house linked to one of the suspects in Kamulu, 550 pairs of assorted police boots, two rolls of uniform cloth were recovered whereas another 251 pairs were recovered from a house within Industrial area remand prison,” tweeted the DCI.

The two have been detained awaiting arraignment in court.

