Prison Warden Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Dead Wife, One-year-old Son

A Prison Warden attached to Waita GK Prison in Mwingi has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and one-year-old son.

The incident reportedly took place in Kitui County where the warden, David Nduati killed the girlfriend, Joyce Mwende and son Raji Mwende.

An OB report from the police indicates that Nduati surrendered his GK riffle to officers manning the gate after committing the said crime. He further confessed.

“The duty officer received information that Pc David Nduati Kimani had surrendered his G3 Rifle to the officers manning the main gate and he confessed that he had killed someone and left,” the OB reports reads in part.

Following the incident, the officer on duty proceeded to Nduati’s house accompanied by other officers where they found Mwende and her lying dead.

The warden was arrested while he attempted to flee with the motive of the crime yet to be established.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i revealed plans to ban police offices from engaging in romantic relationships with colleagues.

This, according to the CS is aimed at curbing the rise in sexual harassment and indiscipline cases including murder in the National Police Service (NPS).

Matiang’i revealed that the tough rules will be effected by July this year hence police officers will not be allowed to date nor marry colleagues in the service.

“We will adopt a system similar to that of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) which bars the soldiers from getting into intimate relationships with their colleagues. Moving forward, it will be illegal for a police officer to date or get married to a fellow law enforcement officer. If it happens that two police officers fall in love, then one has to leave the Service,” he said.

