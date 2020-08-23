Prison In Uganda Shut Down After 153 Inmates Test Positive For Covid-19

153 inmates in Amuru Prison in Amuru town Council, Amuru District in Uganda have tested for Covid-19, forcing the government to shut down the facility.

According to reports by the Monitor, one prison staff alsotested positive to Covid-19 as per data from the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

The facility has 205 inmates, meaning that only 52 prisoners tested negative for Covid-19.

The prisoners were evacuated to Gulu Main Prison for treatment and quarantine, while the prison staff together with their families have been placed are under self-isolation from their respective homes.

“We agreed to shut down the prison for a period of 28 days to allow us spray the entire facility so that it can be used again,” said Covid-19 district task force chairperson who is also the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Osborn Geoffrey Oceng.

Already, a joint surveillance team from the Ministry of Health and Infectious Disease Institute have been dispatched in Amuru town council to carryout risk assessment and contact tracing.

“Health officials are already on the ground, there is no cause for alarm since the positive cases were confirmed in a confined place”, said LCV Chairperson Mr Michael Lakony.

So far, Uganda has 2,263 confirmed cases, 1,226 recoveries and 20 deaths.

