Prison Break: Three Inmates Escape From Siaya Prison

Three prisoners on Sunday escaped from Siaya correctional facility.

Dixon Mwakazi, Kenya Prisons Service spokesperson, told a local media that the three inmates escaped during a church service.

However, two of them were re-arrested shortly after the incident.

“Our officers made frantic efforts to arrest the two who will be arraigned on Monday to face charges of escaping from lawful custody,” said Mwakazi.

Mwakazi didn’t go to particulars of the inmates saying he was yet to be updated accordingly.

“I have just received information about the prisons break that happened on Sunday morning during prayers. I don’t have details about their offences yet,” he said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the third escapee who is still at large.

“We are pursuing the third prisoner and we hope to arrest him soon,” the officer added.

Residents said that police fired gunshots as they pursued the escapees.

