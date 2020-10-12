Principals To Ensure No Child Is Sent Home Over School Fees- Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has stated that no child should be sent home over school fees whether it is a private or public school.

Speaking on Monday while coordinating the opening of schools in Nairobi County at Olympic Primary School, the CS reiterated that the majority of the measures have been heeded.

“For boarding schools, may I plead with principals to ensure that no child is sent home on account of school fees,” Magoha said.

He added, “The schools I have been to this morning has made me happy. Although physical distancing shall remain a challenge to us, it should not be a bottleneck to the resolve of reopening schools.”

Progressive reopening of primary and secondary schools is set to commence today, Monday, October 12, 2020, with Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the CS said that KCSE and KCPE candidates will begin their exams in March 2021.

According to the revised school calendar, the students returning to school will continue with learning until December 23, 2020, when the second term will come to an end before proceeding for a one-week Christmas break. Term 3 will begin on January 4, 2021 to March 19, 2021. Tertiary institutions resumed in-person learning last week for final year students. The CS also directed respective University Councils and their Senates to announce the date for resumption of in-person learning for students in other academic classes, with priority being accorded to those undertaking science-based courses.