Principals Selling Form One Slots For As High As Ksh250,000

Is your son or daughter yet to report to form one and are you looking for a ‘reputable’ school for him or her? Well, you can get a slot to his/her dream school, but for as high as Ksh250,000.

According to reports by the Sunday Nation, principals of some national schools in Nairobi are demanding between Ksh100,000 to Ksh250,000 for a form one slot.

On the other hand, principals of national schools outside Nairobi are demanding between Ksh50,000 and Ksh70,000.

For a slot in extra-county schools (formerly provincial schools) parents have to part with at least Ksh50,000 while slots in county schools range between Ksh10,000 and Ksh30,000.

Principals in sub-county schools are also not left behind in the extortion game, with the least earning minimum of Ksh5,000 for a form one slot.

The con game ropes in teachers, who extort money from parents with a promise for slots, which sometimes does not materialise.

“A parent was conned out of Ksh7,000 by a teacher in a school in Kwale but when she took the child she found the slot is not there,” said National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo.

Currently, any transfers from the schools allocated by the ministry have to be made through National Education Management Information System (Nemis), making it so difficult for parents to get allocations in new schools.

Already, Basic Education PS Julius Jwan has warned parents and teachers against the illegal practice and called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to investigate and discipline the errant principals.

“I wish parents report to us, to police, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission or TSC so that such unscrupulous principals can be subjected to disciplinary processes,” said Dr Jwan.

