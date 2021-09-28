Three Principal Secretaries on Spot Over Loss of Sh3.3 Billion Relief Food Funds

Three Principal Secretaries (PSs) are on the spot over the loss of Sh3.3 billion emergency and relief foods funds.

They are Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Devolution PS Julius Korir and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands PS Micah Puwon.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has thus given the three PSs involved three days to come with an explanation on how the Sh3.3 billion was spent.

“I am giving you up to Monday next week to sit down with Kibicho and your counterpart Korir from Devolution and come up with a report of how the money was spent,” the committee said.

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta Declares the Ongoing Drought a National Disaster

This comes as the country is facing drought in different parts. Earlier this month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the ongoing drought a national disaster.

As a result, he instructed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Interior to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households with water and relief food as well as livestock uptake.

The decision was following a meeting between the Head of State and 85 leaders from Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...