Princess Tiffah Ties With Asahd As Most Followed Kids On Instagram

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan’s daughter, Princess Tiffah Dangote is among the most popular kids on Instagram in the world! She ties with DJ Khaled’s son who also enjoys a following of 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Princess Tiffah, who turns 3 years on 6 August gets to enjoy this achievement courtesy of her celebrity parents: Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) owner, Diamond Platnumz and Business Mogul, Zari Hassan.

Tiffah’s huge following has seen her get more followers than other celebrity kids such as DJ Mo’s Ladasha Belle (247K) AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes (224K) and Bahati’s daughter, Heaven Bahati (37K).

Diamond’s other kids Nillan and Dylan enjoy a following of 747K and 343K respectively.

