Prince Edward Plants Tree at Kenya’s Aberdare to Celebrate Queen’s Jubilee (Photos)

Prince Edward celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee by planting a tree in Aberdare, Kenya. The Pondo tree was planted in an open field, close to Treetops where his mother, the queen was staying when she first learned she had acceded to the throne in 1952.

The tree planted by the Earl will form part of The Queen’s Green Canopy – a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Dressed in a short-sleeved beige shirt, matching trousers and a hat to keep off the hot sun, the Prince further took part in various activities on tree conservations.

The initiative was formally announced in May 2021 where each year, Queen Elizabeth is given a map of where all the trees have been planted at the end of her Jubilee year.

Notably, the planting project is working to protect 70 ancient trees and heritage woodlands. It is set to continue through until March 2023.

Kenya is among Queen Elizabeth’s top destinations to visit in the world. Kenya holds a special place in the Queen’s heart as it is here that she learnt about her father’s death, George VI.

She and her late husband, Prince Phillip were staying at Keya’s oldest safari lodge, Treetops, an elaborate treehouse on the edge of a watering hole in Aberdare National Park. Unfortunately, the lodge was closed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As her armed escort, Jim Corbett wrote in the Treetops logbook: “For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into the tree as a princess and climbed down as a queen.”

