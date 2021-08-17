Prime Suspect Behind The Murder Of Kitengela Four Arrested

The prime suspect behind last week’s gruesome murder of four men in Kitengela has been arrested by detectives.

Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, 40, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town on Monday night, where he has been hiding since he allegedly masterminded the killings.

His arrest comes a few days after the Directorate of criminal Investigations (DCI) took over investigations into the murders of two brothers Fred Mureithi, 30 and Victor Mwangi, 25, and their friends Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

“Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four,” said DCI.

Detectives are in pursuit of the rest of the killers, as Ole Mungai remains in custody to assist with further investigations.

The four had convened in Kitengela to celebrate Mwangi’s birthday and were on their way back when they met their untimely deaths.

Their attackers, according to initial reports, had suspected them to be cattle thieves.

“They went where the four were sitting and attacked them by using rungus and using spears until they died. They did not resist and even issued the villagers with contacts they would use to contact for easy identification. The villagers, however, heard none of it,” said a witness.

Mureithi was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

