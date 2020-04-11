PrideInn Hotel Management Threatens To Starve Those Quarantined At Facility Over Unpaid Bills

Last week, the ministry of health extended the mandatory quarantine period because individuals in some isolation centres had “not maintained optimal social distance, prescribed hygiene measures and have instead had close contacts and interactions”.

Among those affected included persons staying at PrideInn hotel.

They last week decried ill-treatment at the isolation facility and ballooning bills as a result of the extension.

On Saturday, the hotel management demanded payment for the additional days by noon failure to which they threatened to stop providing services.

In a notice doing rounds online, the hotel management wants the money to pay suppliers.

Some of the people quarantined at the facility claimed that the hotel has threatened to starve them until the bills are settled.

Others said that the WI-FI has already been disconnected.

But according to a tweep, the ministry of health should settle the bills after they received donations in fight against COVID-19.

The hotel has been charging Ksh9,000 per night translating to Ksh126,000 for 14 days per person.

For another 14 days at the hotel would therefore mean that each guest would have to part with Ksh252,000 at the end of the quarantine period.

Two people quarantined at PrideInn hotel tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to CS Mutahi Kagwe, the guests also noted that government officials at the facility subjected them to inhumane treatment.

They cited lack of special care for some members who needed medical support, while others suffered mental distress with some having panic attacks.

They asked the government to allow them continue self isolating in their homes, a request that is yet to be granted.

On Thursday, CS Mutahi said two quarantine services have been closed including HillPark and Trademark hotels.

He further noted that more facilities are set to be closed by the end of this week.

Kenya has confirmed 189 cases of coronavirus, 22 recoveries and 7 deaths.

