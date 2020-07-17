PrideInn Azure Reopens After Four Months Of Closure Due To Covid-19

Local hotel chain PrideInn Hotels has reopened its newly acquired PrideInn Azure in Westlands in a full return in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

PrideInn Azure, preferred by business class and events organizers for meetings, conferences and accommodation, resumed operations on Monday, while their inhouse Flavors restaurant, famous for Kenyan and international flavors was opened to outside guests one week ago.

The Sh1.2 billion facility hotel which was acquired by PrideInn Group on a management contract in February 2020 temporarily suspended its operations in March after Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Kenya.

“We resumed operations as we recognized that demand especially of accommodation and meetings is once again rising after the two months lockdown. We are receiving bookings from local business people and especially those coming from towns outside Nairobi such as Mombasa and Kisumu and need a place to spend,” said Mr Hasnain Noorani, the Group Managing Director.

Mr Noorani said the hospitality chain, is hoping to operate all its 8 hotels on full capacity immediately international flights resume next month and Kenyans resume business and travels.

Lockdown period saw the hotel renovate its new rooms to have a new look and also expanded its bar and restaurant to accommodate more people.

“We are delighted to be able to open in the current situation and have affordable exciting offers for our local customers and ensure that they are comfortable and safe as they enjoy our services. We have as well expanded our Flavors restaurant space to accommodate more guests especially families and friends looking to hang out,” he added

PrideInn Azure has also converted some rooms into office spaces to offer a relaxed working environment for those seeking some time away from working from home which has become the norm following authorities’ directives in order to reduce the covid – 19 effects.

“Some of the safety protocols the hotel has employed include, frequently cleaning , sanitizing and disinfecting all surfaces after every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, social distancing and spaced seating in meeting rooms and restaurant as per state’s specified directives, sanitized tableware and glassware after every guest use, contactless payment options as well as mandatory temperature checks for everyone in the premises,” the hotel said.

