Pride Inn Hotel CEO Charged with Destroying, Stealing Property Valued at Sh36 Million

PrideInn Hotel chief executive Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani was on Wednesday charged with malicious damage to property and stealing from a building where the hotel is located.

The accused who appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi denied all the charges.

The court heard that Mr Noorani committed the offence between May 1 and July 1 2020, jointly with others not before the court.

He is accused of destroying the building situated in Westlands and stealing CCTVs, door locks, room equipment, furniture, and fittings, valued at Sh36.6 million.

Mr Noorani was released on a Sh1 million cash bail with an alternative of a Sh2 million bond.

The accused has in the past disagreed with the building owner Imran Abdulasalaam.

The businessmen fell out after entering a second sub-lease agreement and renovations.

PrideInn leased the premises between 2009 and 2015 and the lease extended for a further five years in 2016.

When the renovations kicked off, the furniture and fittings were removed and thereafter the two parties fell out leading to the involvement of the courts, DCI and DPP.

The case will be mentioned on September 8.

