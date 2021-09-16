Prices Should Be Lowered Immediately – Raila Breaks Silence On Fuel Prices

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has asked the government to lower fuel prices with immediate effect to cushion Kenyans who are experiencing hard economic times.

In a brief message posted on his social media accounts, Raila said that Kenyans have been struggling to put food on the table since the pandemic started, and should not be pressed any further.

“Kenyans who have been struggling to put food on the table since the onset of the pandemic now stand to have their collective plight worsened by the increased fuel prices. The prices should be lowered immediately to cushion the ordinary Wanainchi,” said Raila.

On Tuesday, the government removed fuel subsidies that saw pump prices hit a historic high.

The subsidies amounted to Ksh7.10 on a litre of petrol, Ksh9.90 on diesel and Ksh11.36 on kerosene.

As a result, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene is now retailing at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60 and Ksh110.82 respectively in Nairobi.

The prices are expected to further go up on October 1 after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) starts implementing new tax rates as they increase excise duty rates by 4.97 percent.

