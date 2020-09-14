Price Of Petrol Up In September Review As Diesel, Kerosene Prices Drop

The price of a litre of Super Petrol has gone up by Ksh1.48 while that of Diesel and Kerosene has gone down by Ksh0.12 and Ksh0.50 per litre respectively.

A litre of Super Petrol in Nairobi will now retail at Ksh105.43, Diesel at Ksh94.51 and Kerosene at Ksh80.78.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 2.65 percent from US$ 319.23 per cubic metre in July 2020 to US$ 327.69 per cubic metre in August 2020.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (Via) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020,” EPRA said in a statement.

The average landed cost of imported Diesel decreased by 1.02 percent from US$ 333.27 per cubic metre to US$ 329.88 per cubic metre while for Kerosene decreased by 2.06 percent from US$ 288.01 per cubic metre to US$ 282.09 per cubic metre.

The Free On board (FOB) price of Murban crude oil lifted in August 2020 was posted at US$ 45.74 per barrel, an increase of 3.30% from US$ 44.28 per barrel in July 2020. Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate depreciated by 0.44% from KShs. 107.46 per US$ in July 2020 to KShs. 107.93 per US$ in August 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu