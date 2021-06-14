Price Of Petrol Rises By Sh0.77 As Diesel, Kerosene Remain Constant

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reviewed fuel prices for the period starting June 15 to July 14, 2021.

In this month’s review, the price of Petrol has increased by Sh0.77 as diesel and kerosene remain constant retaining the April and May prices.

“In the period under review, the price for Super Petrol increases by Sh0.77 per litre while that of Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” reads the statement in part.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh.126.37, Sh.107.66 and Sh.97.85 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting midnight.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA said.

In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No.196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, @EPRA_Ke has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th June 2021 to 14th July 2021. ^BO pic.twitter.com/gC3aDiWwc4 — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_Ke) June 14, 2021

