Prezzo Still Not over Sheila Mwanyigha, Wants Her Back

Prezzo is not over his first love, Sheila Mwanyigha.

Well, Prezzo dated Sheila back in the day when she was doing music and was going by the name Nikki. They were the power couple, a force to reckon with.

The two broke up but nobody knows why. Everything was kept hush hush. Long story short, just like every other relationship Prezzo has been in, it did not quite take off.

Mr Makini has since dated a few women, the most recent one being Nairobi Diaries’ Michelle Yola. They too broke up.

He has however revealed that he still wants to get back with Miss Mwanyigha as reported by a popular news outlet. Apparently he claims to still love her and is now trying to get back with her

Speaking during an interview the rapper said:

“Yule ex wangu sijarudiana na yeye, kusema ukweli my first lady ndioo kazi yangu. Nilijaribu haikufanikiwa so maisha inaendelea. First lady ni hustle yangu na nikishaa tengeneza mkwanja freshi nitaenda kwake  Nikki niombe msamaha, turudishe ule uhusiano tuliokuwa nao. Bado nina hisia na yeye. Bado nina hisia na Nikki, Sheila Mwanyigha.”

What do you think? Please send us your thoughts, tips and ideas to news@kahawatungu.com

Written by Eva Nyambura

