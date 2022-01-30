Prezzo Blasts MP Jaguar for ‘Abandoning’ Artistes

Jackson Ngechu Makini aka Prezzo is not happy with Starehe MP Charles Jaguar. Prezzo says the legislator abandoned artistes during his five-year term as MP.

Speaking in an interview with local media, Prezzo said Jaguar turned his back on musicians in the entertainment industry and never did something substantive for them after he joined parliament.

Thus, he has labeled the Kigeugeu hitmaker a betrayer who failed to put the interests of his colleagues first after ascending to a place of authority.

Prezzo’s sentiments come barely one week after Jaguar hit out at artistes whom he said only look for him when they are broke.

Jaguar castigated the broke artistes for seeking favors from him stating that he is not their representative in parliament and neither was he voted in by them.

Read: MP Jaguar Hits Out at ‘Broke’ Artists as he Officially Joins UDA

He called on artistes and musicians to channel their complaints somewhere else while ideally urging them to be smart and invest in the money they make.

“I am an artist but I did not go to ask for votes as a musician. I was not elected by musicians and neither am I their representative in parliament. I was voted by the Starehe people and they are the ones I represent. There is a promise I gave to Starehe people and I must fulfill it,” Jaguar said. He added, ” I don’t know where artists got the mentality that they should be helped. Some no longer take music as business, they don’t even know what they are supposed to do. They misuse their money and when they mess, they start saying Jaguar is not helping artists.” In recent times, creatives have been up in arms calling on the government to promote their industry in diverse ways. Among the issues they are demanding is 75% airplay of local content on Kenyan media. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...