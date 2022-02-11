Presidential Hopeful Reuben Kigame Claims Life In Danger, Seeks Police Protection

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has filed a police complaint alleging threats to his candidacy.

Kigame, a renowned gospel musician, filed the report at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on Friday.

Without going into details, the 55-year-old said he was seeking police protection over the ‘audio threat’.

“At the ⁦ @DCI_Kenya Headquarters to report an audio threat to my candidacy ⁦ @MapinduziKE,” he tweeted on Friday afternoon.

At the ⁦@DCI_Kenya⁩ Headquarters to report an audio threat to my candidacy ⁦@MapinduziKE⁩ pic.twitter.com/NUKK5a6kKE — @ReubenKigame (@ReubenKigame) February 11, 2022

Kahawa Tungu couldn’t immediately establish the nature of the threats but police have promised action.

All presidential hopefuls are normally accorded state security but upon clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body in charge of the electoral process in the country.

Kigame is among several Kenyans, who have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose second and final term comes to an end in August this year.

Top contenders include Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Kigame will vie for the presidency on Kongamano la Mageuzi, a coalition of diverse Kenyan individuals, organisations, initiatives and movements.

