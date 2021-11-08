400 Interns Inducted into the Presidential Digital Talent Programme

400 interns have been selected to join the Presidential Digital Talent Programme (PDTP) that was formed with an aim of boosting the country’s digital skilled manpower.

The Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru led the ICT Authority in the induction of the DigiTalent Cohort VI interns, noting that their skills will be useful in driving Kenya’s digital economy, especially within small and medium sized enterprises.

“The government, through my ministry, is making tremendous efforts to increase connectivity and internet access across the country to enable uptake of technology solutions and bridge the digital divide.” Mucheru said.

As a government, we are proponents of a smart economy and smart society. ICT has a great potential to transform the economy by expanding business opportunities for our young people.”

He added that the government was keen on developing a globally responsive, competitive and adaptive ICT workforce to meet the current and future ICT demands through the integration of programs such as the PDTP, Ajira Digital, and Digital Learning Programme

Speaking at the event, ICTA Chairman Prof Fredrick Owino said that more Kenyans now had access to technology and could participateand thrive in a digitaleconomy.

The 400 PDTP interns are expected to play a role in the implementation of the Digital Literacy Programme that will train 20,000 Kenyans on basic digital skills which the Authority’s key mandate.

“The ICT Authority is privileged to be mandated to address the challenge of youth employability in the ICT industry caused by a lack of skills and experience demanded by the industry.” ICTA Ag Chief Executive Officer, Kipronoh Ronoh said.

The PDTP is in line with ICT Authority’s mandate of promoting ICT Literacy, capacity, innovation and enterprise as envisioned by the ICT Masterplan of 2017.

“Through PDTP, the ICT Authority is championing the growth of an African-wide digital economy as envisioned by H.E the President.”

