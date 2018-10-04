Presidential Delivery Unit Set To Commence Working After Induction

The new presidential delivery unit (PDU) whose main purpose will be to track and report on progress of the Administration’s key projects and programs as well as coordinate dissemination of public information on the status of those key projects will commence their duties after completing an induction process in the Kenya school of government in Embu.

State House Chief of staff Nzioka Waita said that this team consisting of 45 members will work alongside various teams within the ministries. They will also work closely with county commissioners to track development at county level’ The team consists of journalists and former legislators.

They include Nixon Ng’ang’a (former Royal Media Services Managing Editor), Mumbi Warui (ex-Citizen TV Business reporter) and Laban Cliff Onserio (former NTV business reporter).

Others are Patrick Ngatia (former NEMA Board member), Silvanus Onyango (former Kasipul Kapondo MP), Michael Rotich (former Bomet aspirant) and Boniface Kinoti (former Buuri MP.

The PDU was established in 2015 the main being to to improve coordination of National Government flagship programs.

