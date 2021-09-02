President Uhuru’s Four IEBC Commissioner Appointees Set To be Sworn in

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners approved by Parliament.

They are set to be sworn-in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In a Gazette notice dated September 1, the head of state appointed Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya for the slots.

Read: Lawyer Shortlisted For IEBC Position On Spot Over Links With Mudavadi’s ANC Party

This was after MPs approved a report by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which cleared the four.

The four will fill the vacant positions left after the resignation of Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and Connie Maina.

Once they assume office, the IEBC will be fully constituted after three years of operating with just the chairman and two commissioners.

Read Also: Uhuru Signs Into Law Bill Establishing Selection Panel For Appointment Of New IEBC Commissioners Ahead Of BBI Referendum

However, a petition has been filed at the High Court under a certificate of urgency challenging their appointment on grounds that they violate the two-thirds gender rule.

Nornael Okello also noted that one of the appointees, Masit, if sworn in will have contravened the law since she had presented herself for election in the previous general election.

Listed as respondents are IEBC selection panel, National Assembly, and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...