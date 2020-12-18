in NEWS

President Uhuru, Wife Margaret Visit Lee Funeral Following Niece’s Death

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first Lady Margaret Kenyatta (Image/Courtesy)

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta were spotted at the Lee Funeral home on Friday morning.

Reports indicate that the Head of State and his wife had visited the morgue to pass their condolences to family members who are in mourning.

Apparently, the President lost his niece who is said to have collapsed and died under unclear circumstances.

“It is alleged that his niece collapsed and died earlier this morning,” an anonymous source is quoted by the Star.

(Image/Courtesy)

Read: Former President Moi Has Passed On – President Uhuru Announces

Media has also been barred from covering the visit.

Earlier, President Uhuru sent condolences to the family of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who succumbed due to COVID-19 complications.

The county boss, 74, had been placed on life support at the Nairobi hospital on Sunday where he had been receiving treatment for three weeks after contracting the virus.

Uhuru commemorated Nyagarama as a gifted leader with a passion to transform the lives of his people.

“As a nation, death has robbed us of a gifted leader whose primary mission was to transform the lives of the residents of Nyamira through his County Government’s development initiatives,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu 

First Lady Margaret KenyattaPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura To Be Sworn In Today As Acting Governor

Netflix Rolls Out Audio-only Mode for Android