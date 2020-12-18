President Uhuru, Wife Margaret Visit Lee Funeral Following Niece’s Death

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta were spotted at the Lee Funeral home on Friday morning.

Reports indicate that the Head of State and his wife had visited the morgue to pass their condolences to family members who are in mourning.

Apparently, the President lost his niece who is said to have collapsed and died under unclear circumstances.

“It is alleged that his niece collapsed and died earlier this morning,” an anonymous source is quoted by the Star.

Media has also been barred from covering the visit.

Earlier, President Uhuru sent condolences to the family of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who succumbed due to COVID-19 complications.

The county boss, 74, had been placed on life support at the Nairobi hospital on Sunday where he had been receiving treatment for three weeks after contracting the virus.

Uhuru commemorated Nyagarama as a gifted leader with a passion to transform the lives of his people.

“As a nation, death has robbed us of a gifted leader whose primary mission was to transform the lives of the residents of Nyamira through his County Government’s development initiatives,” he said.

President Kenyatta has mourned Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, who passed away Friday morning, as a distinguished and true servant of the people whose contribution to the development of the tea sector in Kenya and service to the people of Nyamira County shall be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/ykFIUQ8SxY — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) December 18, 2020

