President Uhuru Was Unaware Of Bondo Visit, His Cousin Kungu Muigai Now Says

Kungu Muigai, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin has dismissed the endorsement of Raila Odinga by Kikuyu elders stating that they were not sent by the head of state.

Attending the requiem mass of Peter Mbothi and Christopher Kariuki, the youths who were killed following a clash in Kenol town, Murang’a County, Kungu urged politicians to refrain from dividing Kenyans.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta did not send anyone to Bondo and was not aware of the visit. It was the work of Peter Kenneth and Murathe. The National Council of Elders never sent them,” Kung’u revealed.

His sentiments were ideally echoed by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who intimated that there is a ploy by a section of leaders to divide the Mt Kenya region.

Read: Take A Walk If You Have A Problem With Uhuru – Raila Tells Ruto

“They want to auction the community for self-gain ahead of the 2022 general election. Bad politics is to blame for the death of these two young people,” said Kabogo.

Hosting a delegation of Gikuyu and Luo elders last week, Raila said the “2018 handshake” between himself and the head of state would solve Kenya’s problems.

The building of a great nation starts at the individual level, how we relate and interact with those around us; then it's extrapolated countrywide. Mama Ida and I hosted a delegation of elders from the Mt Kenya region who offered us a hand of friendship that we gladly accepted. pic.twitter.com/7rQK9zZSff — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 10, 2020

He did however note that opposition from the DP was hindering the realization of the peace deal.

“Uhuru (Kenyatta) has tried to live by what we agreed. But when Uhuru is pulling in this direction the other one is pulling in this opposition direction so he cannot be able to deliver what they promised the people of Kenya,” Raila said.

Read Also: Raila Reunites With Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi In Bondo For A Church Fundraiser [Photos]

Raila maintained that it was time to expand the “national cake” as is envisioned by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Hitting out at Ruto, the opposition leader said the former’s “Wheelbarrow Movement” was not the solution to what ails Kenya.

“Ati unasaidia wakina mama, makanisa na vijana na wheelbarrows. Wheelbarrownomics will not solve Kenyan problems. You must address these issues properly,” he said.

DP Ruto has been advised to leave the government for which he has served for eight years.

Critics have said that the second in command started campaigning too early against his boss’s wishes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu