President Uhuru Warns Students As Another Suspected Arson Case Reported In Bungoma High

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning against perpetrators of arson cases reported in schools across the country in the past few weeks.

Speaking to members of the press on Friday morning, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said the Head of State was greatly concerned over the trend, with at least 10 schools having reported incidents of fire since reopening on January 4, 2021.

Ms Mararo said the National Police Service and the Ministry of Education officials have been directed by the President to probe the incidents and bring the culprits to book.

“The President notes with great concern to increasing cases of Arson in Schools across the Republic and would like to remind the Perpetrators of the Serious Crimes that the National Police Service working with the Ministry of Education are under His firm instructions to deal decisively with anyone found culpable, ” said Ms Mararo.

Today, the nation woke up to reports of a fire incident at Bungoma High School.

A dormitory in the school located in Bungoma County is said to have been destroyed by fire on Friday morning while the students were taking their dawn preps.

The incident brings to seven the number of learning institutions that have lost property through fire in the county this week.

Others learning institutions are Chesamisi High School, Kimilili High School, Bukembe Boys, Ndivisi High School, Mbakalu High School and Khasoko High School.

Yesterday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha rooted for the return of corporal punishment in schools as a way of dealing with unruly students linked to indiscipline cases.

The tough-talking minister said capital punishment holds the key to settling cases where “students have grown horns.”

Meanwhile, Ms Mararo conveyed the President’s assurance to all parents and guardians that the government is committed to ensuring that learning continues uninterrupted throughout the Country despite the Covid-19 menace.

She further noted that the President has issued instructions to the Ministry of Education to devise a mechanism for re-integrating paged girls back into the School System.

