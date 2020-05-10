President Uhuru to Unveil Jubilee – KANU Coalition Agreement During Meeting With Senators, Gideon Moi to Replace Murkomen as Majority Leader

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu, that would see Baringo Senator Gedion Moi instituted as the Senate Majority Leader, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

The coalition agreement was signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau, according to former director of digital communication at State House Denis Itumbi, who leaked the information.

The registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has already ratified the decision, according to documents in our possession.

The information emerges hours before a planned Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting for senators that has been called by President Kenyatta, to be held on Monday.

The PG is set to endorse Senator Moi as the majority leader, replacing the current Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who is the Elgoyo Marakwet Senator and an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto who has been sidelined in government affairs.

However, the decision faces a number of hurdles and might not sail through, since it might have contravened the Jubilee Party constitution in the first place.

According to Article 32 of the Jubilee Constitution states that only the National Executive Council (NEC) can pass a resolution to enter into a post-election coalition with any other party.

“The National Executive Committee may pass a resolution to commit Jubilee Party to a Post-Election Coalition, or terminate the same. The resolution contemplated in Clause 1 above shall originate from a Post-Election Coalition Negotiation Panel consisting of the National Chairperson, the Secretary General and two other persons nominated by the National Executive Committee. The Post-Election Coalition shall be purely for purposes of addressing the parliamentary strength of the Jubilee Party in Parliament and / or in the County Assemblies,” reads Article 32 in part.

Also, the changes will have to be communicated by the Party Whip in this case Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who is an ardent supporter of DP William Ruto.

According to Kihika, Senators allied to Ruto are yet to commit to attending the PG, according to sources, and this could be another hurdle for President Kenyatta if the senators fail to attend.

