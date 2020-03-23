Why President Uhuru’s Twitter Username Is Back After Months Of Inactivity

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the most followed heads of state in Africa until he deactivated all his social media accounts.

This was on March 22, 2019 when it was claimed that some staff members had hacked his accounts.

Then, the head of state had 3.62 million followers on his verified Twitter account @UKenyatta.

“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” was the explanation given by the microblogging site.

There was also no evidence indicating that he had violated any of the Twitter rules.

The account, though a parody is back online. It has 348 followers a few retweets.

According to Twitter, when one deactivates their account, all their posts, tweets, likes and comments disappear from the site for up to 30 days.

This process, the microblog explains, can take minutes, or it can take a few days, depending on how prolific ones presence was.

Further, if one leaves their account deactivated for longer than 30 days without logging into it, all their data and account are deleted.

It is important to note that while a deactivated account is removed from the Twitter website, it is still available for one to log in to anytime within the 30-day window.

In November, Twitter sent emails to owners of inactive accounts asking them to sign in by December 11 “or your account will be history and its username will be up for grabs again.”

This could be the case in Uhuru’s case.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy,” a spokesperson told The Verge.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu