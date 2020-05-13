President Uhuru to Meet Isaac Ruto, Musa Sirma and Other Rift Valley Leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be planning or already meeting former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto together with former Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma.

The President is said to have sent a chopper to pick Governor Isaac Ruto this morning in a meeting said to have been abruptly planned as the President prepares for a possible showdown with Rift Valley MPs known to be loyal to his deputy, William Ruto.

Isaac Ruto who is the leader of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) lost the 2017 elections in Bomet in a contest which pitted him against the Deputy President. During the campaigns, Isaac Ruto never hid his lack of support for the Deputy President whom he blamed for being disrespectful and confrontational with other leaders.

A helicopter thought to have been sent to pick Isaac Ruto from his Bomet home landed some minutes after 8 AM and left within 10 minutes.

Has already airlifted to state house, pic.twitter.com/PsHtsFNOoG — josvo kipkorir. (@JosvoKipkorir) May 13, 2020

With the Uhuru succession politics heating up, President Uhuru will surely not fail to use the support of individuals like Isaac Ruto to ensure that the expansive Rift Valley is properly covered in the campaigns.

President Uhuru recently succeeded in replacing key Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants from Senate committees, something which has generated a lot of talks on what is in it for the DP Ruto.

Apart from Isaac Ruto and Musa Sirma, President Uhuru is set to rely on the likes of Senator Gideon Moi, Nick Salat and others who are mainly from the original KANU leadership to contain the tactful William Ruto from succeeding him.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu