President Uhuru Spoke of these Kenyan Tech Innovations and Innovators Silencing Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Empowerment Moves

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Mashujaa Day Speech today congratulated the youth for their innovative abilities which are helping to solve the country’s problems.

Speaking at the event in Gusii Stadium, the President outlined the tranformative programmes and projects that the youth have undertaken. He said it was a good starting point for young people to look for a problem and solve it.

President Kenyatta mentioned projects in the recent exhibition at attended at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County. The exhibition showcased geospatial, airborne geophysical, cyber and national security industrialization projects.

The President lauded the youth for cutting the costs of the entire project by 26 billion after they brought it down to Sh4 billion, down from an earlier estimate of Sh30 billion by a private firm.

“These young innovators not only delivered a high quality of work, but they also did so at a fraction of the set cost,” said the President

In his speech, President Kenyatta recognized Michael Mwaisakenyi and Ken Gicira as innovators who had developed an automated weeding robot which will help farmers eliminate the need for herbicides, therefore saving them money.

He also recognised 25-year-old Roy Alela who developed a pair of smart gloves to help communicate with the deaf.

“Where these transformative innovations came from, there are many more. All we need to do is look. And if our national attention moves to the search for solutions, our natural energy will flow to a positive place,” he added.

DP Ruto has also been giving the youth wheelbarrows in the name of empowerment, but the President was seemingly of a different view, recognising technological advancements made by the youth, and vowing to empower them.

“Our young people have what it takes to create a new wave of heroism if they get into the arena prepared to pay the price of dreaming. I will continue to accord the youth opportunities. My government will empower them and give them a greater voice,” said the President.

In the recent days, DP Ruto has advanced his ‘hustler’ narrative, which has been viewed as a narrative aimed at inciting the poor against the rich.

