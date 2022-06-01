in NEWS

Kenyans React as President Uhuru Snubs Ruto During Madaraka Day Celebrations

Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to snub his Deputy, William Ruto during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Normally, as has been the tradition, the Deputy president speaks before he welcomes his boss, the president to address the nation.

This was however not the case during the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations as the Head of State after conferring state investiture to a list of Kenyans, went straight to address the nation.

He ideally recognized all those who were president including the Sierra Leon President and skipped all through to the speaker, not mentioning DP Ruto.

“Before I talk, I want to invite Sierra Leon president to make his remarks,” Uhuru said.

Notably, earlier Ruto was not invited to the State House Madaraka Day celebrations with his close aids stating that he was not part of the program.

Ruto’s spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, said the DP was not invited to the State House gathering.

“He wasn’t invited to the State House event,” Talam is quoted by the Nation.

The head of state seemed joyous during the brief ceremony, dancing to the rhythms of patriotic songs by the State House choir.

Towards the end of his speech, however, he fired shots which were aimed at his Deputy touching on corruption, public funds mismanagement and the upcoming general elections.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

