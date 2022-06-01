Kenyans React as President Uhuru Snubs Ruto During Madaraka Day Celebrations

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to snub his Deputy, William Ruto during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Normally, as has been the tradition, the Deputy president speaks before he welcomes his boss, the president to address the nation.

This was however not the case during the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations as the Head of State after conferring state investiture to a list of Kenyans, went straight to address the nation.

He ideally recognized all those who were president including the Sierra Leon President and skipped all through to the speaker, not mentioning DP Ruto.

“Before I talk, I want to invite Sierra Leon president to make his remarks,” Uhuru said.

Read: DP Ruto Not Invited to State House Madaraka Day Celebrations – Aide

Notably, earlier Ruto was not invited to the State House Madaraka Day celebrations with his close aids stating that he was not part of the program.

Ruto’s spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, said the DP was not invited to the State House gathering.

“He wasn’t invited to the State House event,” Talam is quoted by the Nation.

The head of state seemed joyous during the brief ceremony, dancing to the rhythms of patriotic songs by the State House choir.

Towards the end of his speech, however, he fired shots which were aimed at his Deputy touching on corruption, public funds mismanagement and the upcoming general elections.

Read Also: Uhuru ‘Lectures’ Judiciary Over BBI Ruling in Madaraka Day Speech

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

BREAKING: President Uhuru Kenyatta fails to recognize his Deputy William Ruto at the Madaraka Day celebrations, to give investigators time to unravel who had planned to steal the show and put it in a piggy bank. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 1, 2022

Very unique protocol today. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visitor from Sierra Leone to leave first, then CDF Kibochi, then Service Commanders. DP Ruto not mentioned anywhere. Uhuru is tired with this saboteur from Sugoi. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) June 1, 2022

Very unique protocol today. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visitor from Sierra Leone to leave first, then CDF Kibochi, then Service Commanders. DP Ruto not mentioned anywhere. Uhuru is tired with this saboteur from Sugoi. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) June 1, 2022

If DP Ruto was given a chance he would have broken protocol and called Gachagua to address the nation. Good work Uhuru Kenyatta — Davis.Wispers (@DavisKingW) June 1, 2022

If I were President Uhuru Kenyatta, I would have invited both Raila Odinga and William Ruto, congratulate them for the good times they had during his tenure. Wish them well then, let them sit. Huyu kijana aki .. wacheni tu aende. #MadarakaDay — Ndirangu (@samndirangu10) June 1, 2022

Just to be sincere Uhuru Kenyatta was petty today! — Kalale Steve,ACT🇰🇪 (@KalaleSteve) June 1, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta skips his Deputy William Ruto as he recognised dignitaries present… Jumped from Sierra Leone's president to the Speakers to Chief Justice. — George, Is Aduda (@GeorgeAduda5) June 1, 2022

No one will remember what President Uhuru Kenyatta says today. No one will even care about it. President Uhuru has cemented his legacy of pettiness today by denying the 2nd in command a chance to say something at #MadarakaDay celebrations. Absolutely shocking! — Malenga Mpekuzi (@LakaJosphat) June 1, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...