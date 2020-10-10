Change of Tune As President Uhuru Seeks For Forgiveness During National Prayers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sought forgiveness from those he might have wronged.

On Saturday during the 2nd inter-faith National Prayers held at State House, the head of state also forgave those who might have done him wrong.

“We have been told to say that if we thank God and we seek repentance for our sins, and we forgive each other,” he said.

The head of state added, “So, I plead with all of you, if there is anyone that I have wronged, I plead for forgiveness. And if they’re one of you who has wronged me, I also forgive him.”

The president has in the recent past feuded with politicians from the Tanga tanga faction associated with his deputy, William Ruto.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi in September uttered remarks targeting the Kenyatta family.

Responding to their remarks, Uhuru said, “These fools who are going around throwing insults, tell them to go insult their mothers and leave mine alone…”

But in a change of tune, the president asked that Kenyans keep the peace.

“That is the only route to us forward. Peace, peace, and let all Kenyans stay together and take our country ahead,” he continued.

He also thanked God for protecting Kenyans against the invisible enemy, Covid-19.

“We are thanking the almighty God for keeping us safe and for helping us reach where we are today because for sure, we would not have been able to do that without His guidance, love and we need to recognise that,” he said.

“We have undergone serious challenges. We may have won a number of battles, but more are yet to be won. And we need to continue to ask out creator to stand with us even as we move forward from today.”

He also recognised healthcare workers in the frontline for their handy work.

“It will be wrong for me if I don’t take this opportunity to thank all our health workers. All our essential service providers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this difficult time.”

Also in attendance were Ruto, first lady Margaret Kenyatta, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, senate’s Ken Lusaka and Cabinet secretaries.

