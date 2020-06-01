President Uhuru Schedules Jubilee National Assembly PG Meeting For Tuesday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has scheduled a Jubilee National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting for Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 9 AM ahead of purge in the house leadership.

According to Nation, this was confirmed by a short text message where legislators were invited to the meeting at State House with a reminder to keep time.

“Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee Coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting, at Statehouse Nairobi tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 9 AM. Please be punctual, Uhuru Kenyatta, Party Leader,” reads the text.

This comes barely a month after the President and Jubilee party leader began a purge in the party leadership.

Read: Nominated Senator Victor Prengei Reveals How Irungu Kang’ata Tried To Coerce Him To Sign PG Attendance List After Meeting

In the last parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lost his post as the Senate majority whip among other DP William Ruto allies including Susan Kihika and Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki was ousted in a dramatic scenario with allegations that he was not loyal to his party for missing the parliamentary group meeting.

Ultimately, Murkomen was replaced by Kanu’s Samuel Poghisio while Susan Kihiki was replaced as majority Chief whip by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

A warning was also issued by the Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju with nominated Senators who snubbed the meeting looking to be expelled from the party.

Read Also: Jubilee Party to Expel Nominated Senators Who Snubbed Parliamentary Group Meeting

They included Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

As of last week, Tuju warned that the axe was moving into the National Assembly targetting rebel MPs.

Although it is unclear whether Aden Duale is also facing the chopping board, speculations link him as a close DP ally who has castigated the decisions of President Uhuru and ideally called him out in public thus undermining his leadership.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu