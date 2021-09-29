President Uhuru Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reshuffled his cabinet just months to the 2022 polls.

The head of state on Wednesday moved CS Eugene Wamalwa from the Devolution ministry to the ministry of Defence.

Wamalwa replaces CS Monica Juma who has been moved to the Ministry of Energy.

CS Charles Keter, formerly of the Ministry of Energy will move to the Devolution ministry.

The president moved ASAL functions previously under the ministry of Devolution to newly reconstituted Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes headed by CS Margaret Kobia.

In the new changes, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been reconstituted and renamed the Ministry of Labour.

The Ministry of Devolution and ASAL has also been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Devolution.

Four Principal Secretaries (PSs) have also been reassigned in the surprise reshuffle.

PSs Gordon Kihalangwa and Joseph K. Njoroge have been transferred to State Department for Energy from State Department for Public Works.

Solomon Kitungu has been reassigned to the State Department for Transport and Nelson Marwa Sospeter to the State Department for Public Works

The changes take effect immediately.

