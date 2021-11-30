SOTN: President Uhuru Reminisces About Time As a Parliamentarian, Minister

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reminisced about his time as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Delivering his eighth State of the Nation address on Tuesday, the head of state said being an MP taught him about service delivery.

The President recalled how former Prime minister Raila Odinga and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi introduced him to the August House.

“It is always a privilege to be here. I was here as nominated MP and later as Cabinet Minister. In 2002 I came back as Leader of Official Opposition, and Gatundu South MP,” he said.

Being in the House, he said, reminded him of when he served as Trade and Finance minister.

This time, he told the legislators, taught him empathy and serving Kenyans without taking into consideration their political affiliation.

“Kenya is always greater than any one of us. In times of great political turmoil, we have to breach both divides and put Kenyans first,” said the president who is serving his second and final term.

He urged political players to set aside their ambitions and instead build the country.

“It is not always easy but necessary. We need to do things that build Kenya. Personal ambitions were placed aside for the good of Kenya,” the fourth president said during his penultimate address.

It is the sacrifices of those before him that led to him being elected as president, he continued.

“For the trust, I will be forever most grateful and humble.”

The Tuesday address touched on matters economy, social structure, and the state of nationhood and democracy.

