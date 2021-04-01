President Uhuru, Raila Make Impromptu Inspection of Green Park Bus Terminus

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday toured the Green Park bus terminal at Railway Club.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning made an impromptu inspection tour of the Green Park Bus Terminus on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi,” tweeted State House.

The terminus, a project of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), is meant to decongest the city.

Boda bodas and taxis will use a tarmacked designated area within the terminus.

The terminus will be the drop-off and pick-up points for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes.

Within the terminus will be a dispensary, a modern restaurant, mini-supermarket, police station and user-friendly ablution blocks at drop-off and pick-up points.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga Inspect City Project. [Courtesy]The modern terminus will be solar powered.

Raila said he was impressed with the project that will after its launch make the city “friendlier, less congested, and livable”.

“I’m impressed by the progress of works being carried out at the Green Park bus terminus that I saw during an inspection tour of projects with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Green Park is a major step towards making Nairobi a friendlier, less congested, and livable city,” he said.

I'm impressed by the progress of works being carried out at the Green Park bus terminus that I saw during an inspection tour of projects with President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Green Park is a major step towards making Nairobi a friendlier, less congested, and livable city. pic.twitter.com/J90cqlwUWl — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 1, 2021

The president and his handshake partner were later ushered into a room where they were given a feel of how far the project has proceeded.

