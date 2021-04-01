in NEWS

President Uhuru, Raila Make Impromptu Inspection of Green Park Bus Terminus

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday toured the Green Park bus terminal at Railway Club.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning made an impromptu inspection tour of the Green Park Bus Terminus on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi,” tweeted State House.

The terminus, a project of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), is meant to decongest the city.

Boda bodas and taxis will use a tarmacked designated area within the terminus.

Uhuru, raila
President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga tour Green park Bus terminal. [Courtesy]
The terminus will be the drop-off and pick-up points for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes.

Within the terminus will be a dispensary, a modern restaurant, mini-supermarket, police station and user-friendly ablution blocks at drop-off and pick-up points.

Uhuru, raila


President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga Inspect City Project. [Courtesy]

The modern terminus will be solar powered.

Raila said he was impressed with the project that will after its launch make the city “friendlier, less congested, and livable”.

“I’m impressed by the progress of works being carried out at the Green Park bus terminus that I saw during an inspection tour of projects with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Green Park is a major step towards making Nairobi a friendlier, less congested, and livable city,” he said.

 

The president and his handshake partner were later ushered into a room where they were given a feel of how far the project has proceeded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Green Park Bus TerminalNMSPresident Uhuru KenyattaRaila Odinga

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

Twitter Users Can now Add Stickers to their Fleets

Expect Heavy Rains This Week – Oguna Tells Kenyans As He Warns 1.4 Million Facing Hunger