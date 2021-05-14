President Uhuru Preaches Peace To Muslim Fraternity As They Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the Muslim fraternity to exercise peace and be each other’s keeper as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

through a notice, the Head of State stated that despite the pandemic that has affected how things are done across the world, the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations are a symbol of peace.

“It is this spirit of kindness and sharing that reminds us of our human capacity to come together in the difficult times we are living in. I am encouraged by the gestures we as Kenyans have witnessed during the holy month. We have opened our doors regardless of religious affiliation to break the fast with one another and having a deeper understanding of each other,” Uhuru said in the statement.

The Head of State further reassured Kenyans that his government is doing everything possible to ensure normalcy is restored.

This, President Uhuru said will be done through medical researches and political interventions.

“My assurance is that my government is making every effort to restore our normal routines through medical research and policy interventions,” he added.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers called “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic. This is a celebration that signals the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

