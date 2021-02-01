President Uhuru Postpones Sagana Meeting With Women Leaders From Central

President Uhuru Kenyatta has postponed the Sagana meeting that was scheduled with the clergy and women leaders from Central Kenya.

Sources intimate that the meeting has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, a new date and venue of the rescheduled meetings will be communicated in due course.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on his deputy William Ruto to wait his turn while pitching tent and hosting 7,000 mt Kenya leaders for four days at Sagana.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back Ruto in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga. "You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas I said how they involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told," he said. He also took a swipe at those who opposed the revenue sharing formula and the infamous "hustler nation". Read Also: Gloves Off: Uhuru Says Young People Need Jobs And Not Ruto's Wheelbarrows "If these people care about you and this region, why would they the other day oppose the revenue sharing formula yet it was keen on solving the problem of skewed resource allocation?" Uhuru posed. On matters BBI draft Bill which is now set to be debated in the county assemblies, the president said its content will safeguard the region and the country at large. "I ask you to support the BBI and what is proposed. It safeguards this region and other regions in the country so that whoever becomes president, no matter how bad will not be able to mistreat anyone." As his tenure comes to a close in a few months, the president told the delegation that his goal is to leave Kenya better than he found it.