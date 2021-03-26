President Uhuru Orders Cabinet, Executive To Take Covid-19 Vaccine

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered members of the Executive and Cabinet to receive the Covid-19 jab.

First to conform with the order was State House Chief Of Staff Nzioka Waita who received the jab on Friday.

He said, “As the Government scales up the rollout of the national Covid-19Vaccine program, the President has directed his entire Cabinet and Executive Office to lead by example and get the jab! Received mine this morning under the watchful guidance of the Ministry of Health vaccination team.”

As the Government scales up the roll out of the national #COVID19Vaccine program , H.E the President has directed his entire Cabinet & Executive Office to lead by example & get the jab! Received mine this morning under the watchful guidance of the @MOH_Kenya vaccination team. pic.twitter.com/oTV10NU4OV — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) March 26, 2021

Earlier, the ministry of health had said that politicians will not be among those who will considered in phase 1 of vaccination.

This has however changed following the slow uptake of the vaccine which will expire in June.

As of Wednesday, 64,000 people had received the vaccine. The health ministry will starting next week upscale the vaccination process by vaccinating at least 20,000 people on a daily basis.

On Thursday, the ministry included persons above the age of 58 on the first phase of vaccination.

This, the Ministry revealed, was due to the surge in Covid-19 cases as persons of the said age account for 60% of recorded deaths.

“In view of this surge of the pandemic and in order to protect and save lives, the Ministry of Health has decided to immediately prioritize vaccinations of persons aged 58 years and above. This group of persons will now be a priority target group under the ongoing phase 1 vaccination exercise,” Willis Akhwale, chairman of the Covid-19 vaccine Deployment Taskforce said in a statement.

Akhwale added, “This prioritization is also aligned to the WHO and National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment recommendations.”

